37 fastest-growing ‘last-minute’ travel destinations in 2020

Travel experts crunched the numbers on over 150,000 last-minute flight searches to determine the best places for last-minute travel in the year 2020. They looked at the flight search share of destinations searched in the first week of 2019 and compared it to the first week of 2020. This analysis resulted in a list of 37 destinations that grew their search share year-over-year and is an indication of future popularity in the coming year.

What is most surprising is that the fastest-growing destinations were not the usual big hitters like Las Vegas, New York, or Los Angeles. The fastest-growing destination turned out to be Mexico City, an international destination, with 69% growth. Sarasota, Florida and Oklahoma City were second and third in the overall rankings with 40% and 39% growth respectively.

Internationally, along with number 1 overall Mexico City, we have Puerto Vallarta, Mexico in the number 2 spot. That means Mexico took the top 2 slots in the international category. Coming in at number 3 is the ever-popular London, United Kingdom with 19% growth year-over-year.

Top 10 Domestic Destinations

Rank Destination YoY Growth 1 Sarasota, FL 43% 2 Oklahoma City, OK 40% 3 Key West, FL 39% 4 Myrtle Beach, SC 31% 5 Sacramento, CA 29% 6 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN 28% 7 Oakland, CA 22% 8 St Louis, MO 22% 9 Austin, TX 21% 10 Indianapolis, IN 21%

Top 3 International Destinations

Rank Destination YoY Growth 1 Mexico City, Mexico 69% 2 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico 22% 3 London, United Kingdom 19%

Top 37 Destinations Overall