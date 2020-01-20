ITB BookAwards 2020 winners announced

Every year, ITB Berlin honors the latest and most interesting specialist travel publications from Germany and abroad. The presentation of the ITB BookAwards 2020 will take place at the Palais am Funkturm, Messe Berlin, on Friday, 06 March 2020 at 4 p.m.

The ITB BookAwards recognizes mainly publications written in German, but also in German translation. Their aim is to focus attention beyond national borders on important intercultural travel and tourism publications. The ITB BookAwards are a cooperation between ITB Berlin and the Börsenverein des Deutschen Buchhandels.

Traditionally, the judges of the ITB BookAwards also take publications from the official partner country of ITB Berlin into account. Awards in this category went to the latest individual travellers’ guide ’Oman’ by Kirstin Kabasci and Peter Franzisky (Reise Know-How Verlag) and the traditional travel guide ’Oman’ by Gerhard Heck (DuMont Reiseverlag).

This was the third time the jury of the ITB BookAwards bestowed honours in the category ‘Frankfurter Buchmesse Guest of Honour’ (2020: Canada) ahead of the Frankfurter Buchmesse. The ITB BookAwards do not confer prize money.

ITB BookAwards 2020:

Categories, prize winners and their publishers

Destinations Award »Oman«

Kirstin Kabasci, Peter Franzisky | Reise Know-How Verlag

Individual travellers’ guide ’Oman’

Gerhard Heck | DuMont Reiseverlag

DuMont travel guide ’Oman’

Background information: Ethiopia

Christian Sefrin | Trescher Verlag

’Äthiopien – Unterwegs im ältesten Kulturland Afrikas’

Klaus Dornisch | wbg/Philipp von Zabern

’Sagenhaftes Äthiopien – Archäologie, Geschichte, Religion’

Travel destinations in Germany – Lake Constance

Rolf Goetz, Mirko Milovanovic | Bruckmann Verlag

‘Bodensee’

Anette Sievers | Peter Meyer Verlag

‘Bodensee mit Kindern’

Special travel book series:

Publisher Matthias Kröner,

Illustrator Berit Kröner | Michael Müller Verlag

Travel book series ‘Stadtabenteuer’

Special travel books

Exciting journey of discovery

Robert Macfarlane | Penguin Verlag

‘Im Unterland – Eine Entdeckungsreise in die Welt unter der Erde’

Year of Humboldt 2019

Andrea Wulf and illustrator Lillian Melcher | C. Bertelsmann Verlag

Illustrated novel ‘Die Abenteuer des Alexander von Humboldt’

Namibia

Anna Mandus | Palmato Publishing

‘Licht und Schatten in Namibia 2 – Mehr vom Alltag in einem Traumland’

Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo

Marco Reggiani and illustrator Sabrina Ferrero | Prestel Verlag

‘Japan – Der illustrierte Guide’

Birdwatching

Arnulf Conradi | Verlag Antje Kunstmann

‘Zen und die Kunst der Vogelbeobachtung’

Illustrated travel books

Harald Lydorf, Andreas Klotz, Radmila Kerl, Helmut Büttner

and team of photographers | TIPP 4 Verlag

‘Perle Afrikas – Faszination Uganda’

Travel cookbooks

Jonas Cramby | Christian Verlag

‘Tokio für Foodies – Die kulinarischen Hotspots der Stadt der tausend Dörfer’

Travelling with children

Teddy Keen | Verlag Prestel junior

‘The Big Book of Adventure – So überlebst du in der Wildnis’

Cultures

Susanne Koelbl | Deutsche Verlags-Anstalt

‘Zwölf Wochen in Riad – Saudi-Arabien zwischen Diktatur und Aufbruch’

Caitlin Doughty | Malik/Piper Verlag

‘Wo die Toten tanzen – Wie rund um die Welt gestorben und getrauert wird’

Hiking

Christian Hlade | Braumüller Verlag

‘Das große Buch vom Wandern – Alle Tipps & Tricks,

damit die Begegnung mit der Natur, anderen Kulturen und sich selbst gelingt’

Works Award – Sailing

Wilfried Erdmann | Delius Klasing Verlag

for his newly published work ‘Warum wir immer weitersegeln’ and his previously published sailing books

Lifetime Award – Publisher 2020

100 years of Bergverlag Rother

Head of Publishing Klaus Wolfsperger

for his personal lifetime and publishing achievements for Bergverlag Rother

Lifetime Award – Travel writers 2020

Paul Theroux | Hoffmann und Campe Verlag

for his newly published work ‘Auf dem Schlangenpfad – Als Grenzgänger in Mexico’ for his work published to date

Travel calendars

Michael Poliza | Delius Klasing Verlag

‘Island 2020’

Specialist tourism literature

Ronald Moeder | utb/UVK Verlag

‘Tourismusrecht in der Unternehmenspraxis’

Maps

Betsy Mason, Greg Miller | National Geographic Buchverlag

‘Kartenwelten – Fantastische Geschichten und die Kunst der Kartographie’

Management Award by ITB Berlin

Robert Bösch | National Geographic Buchverlag

‘Mountains’

Frankfurter Buchmesse Guest of Honor 2020 – Canada

Hans-R. Grundmann with Eyke Berghahn, Petrima Thomas and Mechtild Opel | Reise Know-How Verlag Dr. Hans-R. Grundmann

‘Kanada Osten – USA Nordosten’

Martin Pundt | Michael Müller Verlag

‘Kanada – der Westen mit Südost-Alaska’

Mechtild Opel and Wolfgang Opel | MANA-Verlag

Country report ‘Kanada – Alles, was Sie über Kanada wissen müssen’

Wall calendar | Ackermann Kunstverlag

‘Kanada 2020 – Unterwegs zwischen Wäldern und Flüssen’