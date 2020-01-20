Chlorophyll molecule could be key to better solar cells

Photosynthesis, the process by which some organisms convert sunlight into chemical energy, is well known. But, it is a complex phenomenon, which involves a myriad of proteins. The molecule Chl f, a new type of chlorophyll, is known to play a part in photosynthesis, but owing to its recent discovery, its location and functions are not understood. Scientists from Japan have now analyzed in detail the protein complex involved in photosynthesis and uncovered several new aspects about Chl f. All living organisms need energy for their survival, and this energy indirectly comes from the sun. Some organisms, such as pla