Are visitors in Waikiki really safe? The answer is simple…

How safe are visitors in Hawaii when staying as a tourist in Waikiki? The answer remains very simple.

Two police officers dead, 12 buildings on fire – it was a crazy and tragic day Sunday in the Hawaiian Paradise so many returning visitors’ love – Waikiki.

Every national media reported about the senseless killing by a crazed surfer from the Czech Republic today in Waikiki.

It was Chaos today in Waikiki and a tragic, sad day.

Waikiki remains to be one of the safest places in the world for a vacation. Like any big city, there are problems, and Hawaii is not isolated from issues that are true anywhere else in the United States, and in many parts of the world.

Property crime is on the rise in Hawaii. Honolulu has a very high percentage of homeless people, a substandard mental health system, a drug problem, and many people that are in urgent need to get mental help.

The deadly situation today happened in an upscale residential neighborhood at the end of Kapiolani Park. Kapiolani Park is a favorite hang out for locals and visitors alike. The shooting, however, was in a private home on a side street. There are no hotels on that street. Even it is close to the upscale Diamond head of Waikiki Beach, it’s far enough away from the main tourist activities.

It was a sad day in paradise today (Sunday) when two Honolulu Police Department officers got shot to death by a 69-year-old suspect by the name of Herry J Hanel, a surfer from the Czech Republic.

The suspect with two other unaccounted women are still in the house and maybe dead or injured. The house along with 11 other homes burned down. It was alleged by an eTN source, the suspect stored flammable chemicals in his basement apartment.

The 77-year-old landlord from Texas was also injured and in stable conditions.

Two Honolulu police officers are dead, two other women are missing, and seven Diamond Head homes were destroyed after the suspect allegedly stabbed the homeowner, shot at responding police officers, and started a fire that quickly spread throughout the neighborhood this morning.

The two officers have been identified as Tiffany-Victoria Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama, each had less than 10 years on the force.

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard, choking back tears, offered condolences to their families.

Hawaii Governor Ige issued a statement saying “Our entire state mourns the loss of two Honolulu Police officers killed in the line of duty this morning. As we express our condolences to their families, friends, and colleagues, let us also come together to help and support those who have been forever changed by this tragedy.”

The officers were wearing bullet-proof vests but were struck above the vests, according to a report in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Firefighters were delayed from battling the fire as ammunition inside the home was being set off by the fire, and the area was deemed unsafe for first responders, Neves and Ballard said.

eTN sources said The owner of the house is Lois Cain

It was a “ejection order” to “eject the suspect” from the basement apartment. Ejection is not an eviction. Evictions take a lot longer

He was not a tenant, but a long term visitor.

The landlord is from San Antonio Texas.

An eyewitness described the suspect as “CRAZY”.

Other bystanders said the basement was used for a Meth lab, and for these chemicals were used that eventually burned down the neighborhood.

The FBI is now involved and should be able to provide more information

A former city council member blamed the mayor for a lack of leadership that had led to the situation in Honolulu

A Honolulu resident said: “We need to break up these crime-ridden game rooms and criminal nests of drug addicts who rob steal and assault people in our parks and other places

Get the heck out of your hybrid SUV and your multi-million dollar home in Manoa. People are afraid to go out after sunset in some areas

It’s on national news now. He appealed to the mayor: Care about us!