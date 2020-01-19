Cape Town Safety: Is Cape Town safe for visitors

To make Cape Town safe is a big concern for leaders in South Africa. To make Cape Town safe for tourists is a special concern for Cape Town Tourism, the official guide for tourism. Travel and tourism leaders in South Africa are struggling to come up with solutions. In short tourism, safety is a big concern for the economy in Cape Town and the rest of South Africa, and specifically for Cape Town Hotels and attractions.

The Cape Town’s Central City Improvement District (CCID) just reported a significant decrease in crime in the CBD over the holiday season, according to a local media report.

With non-stop flights from Newark and an increase in travel and tourism to the South African city by Table Mountain, travel and tourism is a major income earner for Cape Town.

CCID safety and security manager Muneeb Hendricks attributes the drop in crime to the deployment of additional public security officers (PSOs) as well as the launch of the CCID’s crime-prevention campaign aimed at educating the public.

The CCID itself made 45 arrests and actioned 10462 crime-prevention initiatives last month.

The continued influx of economically depressed people to the city center has put enormous strain on the CCID, with the organization saying it was finding it difficult to meet its mandate of keeping the CBD safe, clean and attractive to

During the 2018-19 financial year, the CCID made 745 arrests and issued 23478 fines, worth R14 million, while 105624 crime prevention initiatives were conducted.

Tourists visiting Cape Town to be concerned about the level of crime in the area. In any unfamiliar territory, this is normal anxiety, especially from a traveler’s perspective.

As one Cape Town tourist puts it; “Cape Town is safe enough if you take precautions. There are really two cities here, but the crime stats blend them together. The poor communities of the Cape Flats see 95% of the crime while the city center and suburbs are pretty safe in terms of violent crime.” Just like with all the other major cities around the world, Cape Town is safe when you take certain universal safety measures in order to safeguard yourself and your belongings from criminal activity and local hazards.

Most major tourist spots are safe and well-guarded. Cape Town Tourism advises visitors to stick to these places, rather than going off track into townships without guidance.

Dr. Peter Tarlow from Safer Tourism ( safertourism.com,) who is also an advisor to the African Tourism Board welcomes the development and encourages police training and communication between tourism stakeholders and law enforcement in the community. Cape Town Tourism is a member of the African Tourism Board.

