Passengers from China screened for deadly virus at three major US airports

Airline passengers traveling to US from Chinese city of Wuhan gripped by the outbreak of a new deadly pneumonia-like virus, are undergoing screening for the symptoms of a novel coronavirus (2019-nCov) at San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles’s main international airports. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are carrying out the checks, along with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents.

The illness was first noticed in Wuhan in December, and is believed to have originated at a seafood and animal market in the city. The CDC states that the virus likely jumped from market animals to humans, and then may have spread between people. Since then, the illness had spread to Jap an and Thailand

2019-nCov is a flu-like deadly virus that can cause symptoms leading from a severe cold up to pneumonia. Two men in their 60s have died from the disease in Wuhan, with the second passing away on Friday. A man in Japan and a two women in Thailand have also been infected, both having traveled from Wuhan.

The CDC deems the threat to the American public to be low, yet says it is taking “proactive preparedness precautions.”

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, with some causing illness in people and others affecting among animals, including camels, cats and bats. Animal coronaviruses can sometimes evolve to spread between people, as was the case when the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) or ‘Camel Flu’ broke out in 2017, and when Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) first spread to humans in China in 2002.