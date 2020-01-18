Halekulani Hotel or Halepuna by Halekulani Hotel: What is the difference?

Halekulani Hotel – the famous 5 stars Waikiki Beach Resort, and legendary luxury hotel trademark in the Hawaii hotel and resort scene has a sister hotel.

The Halekulani Hotel is a 453-room resort situated on five prime oceanfront acres on famous Waikiki Beach, the favorite for many visitors t the Aloha State of Hawaii.

The history of Halekulani is the history of hospitality in Waikiki. The first home here was so beautiful and its owners so welcoming, that the locals called it “Halekulani” or “house befitting heaven”. From the early bungalows on the property a century ago to the sought-after resort that stands here today, Halekulani continues its legacy of genuine warmth and extraordinary service in an exceptional location.

The Halepuna by Halekulani Hotel is the new Halekulani branded hotel located across the street from its big sister, the Halekulani Hotel.

The Halepuna by Halekulani says about itself: “With its 284 city and ocean view rooms and 4 ocean-view suites, infinity pool deck/bar, guests will enjoy returning to their new home away from home. The new lobby features natural and refined elements of light and airy interiors, teak finishes, vaulted ceilings, and floor to ceiling windows as well as artwork in partnership with the Honolulu Museum of Art. High touch service is what our guests will experience at their new refined oasis.”

Advertising in the USA today may have paid off for Halekulani when the paper just awarded the Halepuna by Halekulani to be the 10th best new hotel in the United States.

Halekulani or Halepuna by Halekulani? What is the difference?

Halepuna by Halekulani charges about half of the rate Halekulani does. An average standard room start from $274.00 at the new hotel. Halekulani rooms start from $555.00 a night.

The Halepuna by Halekulani hotel is in the same price range as the Marriott Waikiki or Hyatt Regency.

Halepuna will capitalize on the Halekulani brand and tries to touch the elements Halekulani became famous for. Great service and attention to detail. According to Bonnie Bise, Public Relations Manager of Halekulani, many of the staff have been with the company for a long time, some for 20 years and more.

Entering the Halepuna lobby, in fact, gives a sense of peace, tranquility, and luxury in the middle of busy Waikiki. Halepuna Waikiki seems to offer a reimagined experience that offers guests the chance to connect with their senses and the spirit of relaxation and escape.

When using the toilet make yourself familiar with the high tech Japanese super toilet.

A favorite among locals and visitors is the Halekulani Bakery & Restaurant, located in the new Halepuna property. Try the Halekulani Signature Coconut cake!

Bakery guests enjoy a variety of artisan bread, pastries, cakes, coffees. The hotel restaurant offers all-day dining and features a locally inspired menu using indigenous ingredients. Halekulani’s Executive Pastry Chef, Mark Freischmidt, leads the bakery operation, working with Head Baker, Tatsuhiro Kaneshiro, from the acclaimed Imperial Hotel Tokyo, who brings the classic art of bread making with him.

The Halepuna restaurant food is tasty and includes local Hawaiian ingredients, hamburgers, salads, and fish. The service is friendly.

Halepuna gym

The hotel gym is relatively small but has modern equipment. A circuit workout would be difficult with the gym machines available.

However, the vitality pool is relatively large, and provides both long-distance swimmers and those taking a relaxing dip with an appealing infinity pool design, adjacent to a Sun Deck with custom hot tub and comfortable lounging, as well as enjoy refreshments at the Pool Bar. Poolside spa treatments, that incorporating natural products by skilled Spa Halekulani staff are available upon reservation. Specialty services include full body applications, and organic sunscreen, chair massages and scalp, and foot massages.

Guests lounging on the pool deck overlook the main Halekulani hotel and the Pacific Ocean.

Guest rooms at the Halepuna are average size with a modern inviting design. The outside balcony invites guests to sit outside and relax, overlooking the famous Halekulani oceanfront scene. Of course, the view has no comparison with the spectacular view of an oceanfront Halekulani Hotel room and the famous large lanai (balcony) the Halekulani has to offer. But Halepuna guests get a taste.

Halepuna rooms include a Keurig coffee machine. A remote control on the nightstand can turn room lights and the big screen TV on and off.

Guests with glasses should arrange their shampoo, conditioner and bath soap before entering the shower in the morning. The print is very small to read what is what, unless you have a 20/20 vision.

Guests at the Halepuna have charge privileges at the Halekulani hotel restaurants and shops. However, the best of the Halekulani Hotel remains off-limit for Halepuna guests – Halepuna guests are not allowed to use the famous oceanfront pool with direct access to the beach.

Photos used are I Phone photos showing a realistic view. Professional and stunning hotel pictures can be enjoyed on www.halepuna.com/