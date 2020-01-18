Outrigger Hotels Raising Funds for Australian Bushfire Crisis

Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort and Duke’s Waikiki Restaurant are hosting Australia Day festivities for a cause with beach barbeque, beer, and live music on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Outrigger Hotels and Resorts is joining the worldwide effort in supporting the Australian Bushfire Crisis by turning its inaugural Australia Day in Waikiki event into a fundraising effort to increase further awareness and monies to assist the fire-ravaged country.

The event is taking place next Sunday starting at 11 a.m. at the iconic Duke’s Waikiki – the anchor restaurant at Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort. The beachfront deck will be alive with live music from DJ Teley from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and legendary Henry Kapono from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Plus, enjoy Aussie Day games, a special sizzling barbeque, and ice-cold drinks. Australians with a valid ID/passport can receive a complimentary “snag” (hot dog) and beverage from Duke’s – restrictions apply.

“Outrigger loves Aussies; one in four guests at Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort comes from Australia and we have many long-standing friendships and connections with this beautiful country,” said Revell Newton, general manager at Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort. “Our celebration of Australia Day at Outrigger Waikiki enables us to say ‘mahalo’ to our Australian mates and do our part to raise some funds towards fire relief efforts.”

As a gesture of support to the country, its wildlife and peoples, Outrigger Hotels and Resorts will be donating US$5,000 (AUD 7,270) to WIRES (NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc.), Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organization. There will be an opportunity for attending guests to add to this donation. Some of the most-needed items on the front line are simple, such as water that can be brought in for as little as a $2 donation.