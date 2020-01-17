Seychelles Tourism Board countdown to Seychelles Nature Trail event

The Seychelles Tourism Board and its partners gear up for the first edition of the Seychelles Nature Trail (SNT) event in a Press Briefing at its headquarters at Botanical House, Mont Fleuri this Thursday January 16, 2020.

In line with the STB’s mandate to increase the destination’s visibility, the most recent addition to STB’s calendar of event, will be taking place in May this year on Mahé.

The event aims at propelling the Seychelles’ engagement towards green tourism, enticing visitors to explore the destination’s lush biodiversity and reaches out to sports enthusiasts through the portrayal of Seychelles as a versatile destination and most definitely an ideal sports venue.

With the international event drawing closer, the STB, in close collaboration with the National Sports Council (NSC), hosted partners and press for an update on the latest development on the project.

The STB was represented by its Chief Executive, Mrs. Sherin Francis and her team including Regional Director for Europe, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin and STB representative in Reunion, Ms. Bernadette Honore and Ms. Winnie Eliza and Ms. Mavreen Pouponneau-2 Destination Marketing Executives based at Headquarters-working on the project.

Collaborating on the first project representatives from the Seychelles National Parks Authority, Absa, Cable & Wireless, SeyPearl and SkyChef were also present at this briefing alongside the STB and the NSC.

During her presentation, Mrs. Willemin provided an update in regards to ongoing registration and informed the partners on the active interest of international runners including two prominent French trail celebrities joining the SNT in May.

“We expected good participating numbers to the event as you know one does not have a chance to enjoy beautiful sceneries of paradise every day, we are pleased to announce some 200 international registrations to the event already and we are only in January! We urge our local trail runners to contact the NSC to join the event, which I believe will be a perfect challenge for them as they would measure their strength against international runners,” said Mrs. Willemin.

As a sign of gratitude for their ongoing support, the STB team further presented partners with Seychelles Nature Trail promotional materials artwork, which is currently being worked on for the promotion of the event.

For this first edition, the trail has combined several popular hiking routes, including Mont Le Niol and Congo Rouge area, into a 25km trail, which will finish in the Grand Anse Area.

