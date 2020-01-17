FAA: Vapes on a plane?

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is working with other federal agencies and organizations to remind airline passengers that electronic smoking devices like vaporizers (vapes) and e-cigarettes are considered hazardous materials when transported on aircraft.

Electronic smoking devices contain lithium batteries that pose a fire risk. Passengers are allowed to bring the devices on board but they must be appropriately packed. Vapes, e-cigarettes and spare lithium batteries must be placed in carry-on luggage only. Vapes and e-cigarettes should be carefully protected to prevent the device from accidentally turning on. Place the vapes or e- cigarettes in a protective case or remove the battery and place each battery in its own case or plastic bag to prevent a short circuit.

Just as passengers are not allowed to smoke cigarettes on an aircraft, they should never use their vapes or e-cigarettes on an aircraft. It’s not only dangerous, it’s a federal offense.

The FAA encourages manufacturers, retailers and consumers of vapes and e-cigarettes to learn and promote the rules on flying with these products.