San Diego Tourism Authority announces new President and CEO

The San Diego Tourism Authority (SDTA) today announces that the board of directors has appointed Julie Coker to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer. Currently serving as the President and CEO of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), Ms. Coker will succeed Joe Terzi, who announced his retirement in 2019 after 10 years in his role with the SDTA.

“We are excited to welcome Julie, a recognized leader in the tourism sector with an extensive background in hospitality and CVB management,” said SDTA Board Chair Daniel Kuperschmid. “Julie brings both skill and expertise along with a fresh perspective and passion for the destination that will serve the San Diego Tourism Authority well to build on its previous successes and guide the organization into the future.”

Prior to her tenure as President and CEO of the Philadelphia CVB, Coker served as the organization’s Executive Vice President. Coker has more than 30 years of hospitality industry experience, including 21 years with Hyatt Hotels, where she held General Manager positions for properties in Philadelphia, Chicago and Oakbrook, Illinois. Among her many accomplishments, Coker has served as chair of the American Hotel & Lodging Association’s Women in Lodging council and as a member of the National Society of Minorities in Hospitality. She currently serves as an executive committee board member of Destinations International and the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce and is on the executive committee for U.S. Travel Association.

In her new role, Coker will direct the management and strategic development of the organization to ensure effective sales, marketing, and promotion of the region for the economic benefit of the San Diego community. She will also serve as a key community leader working in close partnership with city and county officials, tourism industry organizations locally and worldwide, and the business community to ensure the growth and welfare of the tourism industry.

Joe Terzi will remain active in the San Diego community, working on the Yes for a Better San Diego! campaign to expand the San Diego Convention Center and on Balboa Park initiatives.