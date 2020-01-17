United Airlines launches air shuttle between the Beltway and the Big Apple

United Airlines today announced a new hourly shuttle service between Washington's Reagan National Airport and New York/Newark Liberty International Airport. United will operate the world's only two-cabin 50-seat regional aircraft – the Bombardier CRJ-550 on most flights. The CRJ-550 is designed for business and leisure travelers who want true-first-class seating, Wi-Fi, more leg room and enough space for every customer to bring a roller bag on board. With this new shuttle service, United will now offer more travel opportunities between these two cities than any other airline in the world. Tickets for the 13 dail