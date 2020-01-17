Turkey’s Pegasus airline launches flights to Medina and Batumi

Turkey’s airline Pegasus continues to expand its network with the launch of two new routes. The launch of Medina will make it Pegasus’ fourth destination in Saudi Arabia, in addition to Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh, with flights having launched on 12 January 2020. Pegasus is also launching flights to Batumi, its second destination in Georgia after Tbilisi, as of 29 March 2020. Connecting flights to Medina will be available from both London Stansted and Manchester Airports. Pegasus’ flights to Medina will depart from London Stansted via Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen to Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz Airport on Mondays,