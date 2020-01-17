Paris protesters: Sorry, tourists, no Louvre for you today

French capital visitors striving to see some of the world’s most famous works of art had their plans abruptly canceled on Friday, after Louvre Museum in Paris posted a notice on its website alerting potential visitors that it couldn’t guarantee entrance and their trip might be in vain.

“Due to public strikes, the museum may open later and some exhibition rooms may remain closed. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding,” the notice read.

Today, French pension-reform protests that have swept across France sprang up outside the Louvre Museum in Paris. The landmark was chosen as a demonstration site because it is where French President Emmanuel Macron celebrated his victory in the May 2017 presidential election.

Dozens of demonstrators were in high spirits as they gathered at the entrance to the famous museum, chanting slogans and singing songs on a grey day in the French capital.

Each day between 30,000 and 50,000 visitors traipse through the gilded halls of the extraordinary museum. Friday’s demonstration saw a very long queue form outside the famous pyramid entrance, with Le Parisien newspaper reporting that some of the frustrated visitors booed the strikers.

Friday marked the 44th consecutive day of protests over the hotly contested pension reforms, which have continued despite government concessions last week.