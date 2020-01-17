Getting sick or injured remains top concern for cruise tourists
The new annual cruise survey of roughly 2,072 U.S. respondents revealed that getting sick or injured before or during a cruise remains the top concern for travelers. Health-related issues also led the majority of travel insurance claims for cruise vacations.
Getting sick or injured is a top concern
Cruisers are most concerned about an illness or injury affecting a trip followed by bad weather and missing a cruise departure.
43.1% Getting sick or injured before or during a cruise
39.8% Bad weather
17.1% Missing a cruise departure
Getting sick or injured before or during a cruise was also identified as the top concern in last year’s survey. Also, roughly one out of four respondents had experienced seasickness during a voyage.
The Caribbean continues to dominate
One in four polled chose the Caribbean (26 percent) as a favorite cruise destination, followed by Alaska (15 percent). Six percent chose Italy as a top place to visit.
Cruisers prefer deals over latest technology
When it comes to cruise news, upcoming deals are the most exciting followed by port-friendly itineraries.
58.1% cruise deals
27.7% more time at port, less at sea
9.9% updated WiFi on ship
4.3% new VIP services for suite guests
Trip cancellations and medical issues top claims:
• Medical care required during a cruise
• A medical issue forced a trip cancellation
• Bad weather forced a delay or cancellation of a cruise
• Missed flight led to a delay or cancellation of a cruise
• Items were stolen or lost during a trip