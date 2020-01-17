Getting sick or injured remains top concern for cruise tourists

The new annual cruise survey of roughly 2,072 U.S. respondents revealed that getting sick or injured before or during a cruise remains the top concern for travelers. Health-related issues also led the majority of travel insurance claims for cruise vacations.

Getting sick or injured is a top concern

Cruisers are most concerned about an illness or injury affecting a trip followed by bad weather and missing a cruise departure.

43.1% Getting sick or injured before or during a cruise

39.8% Bad weather

17.1% Missing a cruise departure

Getting sick or injured before or during a cruise was also identified as the top concern in last year’s survey. Also, roughly one out of four respondents had experienced seasickness during a voyage.

The Caribbean continues to dominate

One in four polled chose the Caribbean (26 percent) as a favorite cruise destination, followed by Alaska (15 percent). Six percent chose Italy as a top place to visit.

Cruisers prefer deals over latest technology

When it comes to cruise news, upcoming deals are the most exciting followed by port-friendly itineraries.

58.1% cruise deals

27.7% more time at port, less at sea

9.9% updated WiFi on ship

4.3% new VIP services for suite guests

Trip cancellations and medical issues top claims:

• Medical care required during a cruise

• A medical issue forced a trip cancellation

• Bad weather forced a delay or cancellation of a cruise

• Missed flight led to a delay or cancellation of a cruise

• Items were stolen or lost during a trip