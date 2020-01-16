US Travel: Enhancements coming to 2020 IPW in Las Vegas

Guided by interviews and focus group discussions with a task force of dozens of U.S. exhibitors, international buyers and media stakeholders, U.S. Travel is building out numerous positive enhancements to launch at IPW 2020 in Las Vegas.

An educational program, more booth options, a revamped press conference format featuring U.S. suppliers and more networking time for delegates are among the updates designed to maximize value for exhibitors and buyers.

“We set out to hear firsthand from delegates how we can add more value to the IPW program moving forward,” said U.S. Travel Senior Vice President of Business Development and IPW General Manager Malcolm Smith. “While the show is always a great success, IPW is continually evolving to keep it in top form as the must-attend U.S.-inbound marketplace.”

U.S. Travel Association will unveil “IPW Focus” for the first time this year, an education session offered on the show floor that provides a free value add-on for international and domestic delegates to gain a broader understanding of the U.S. travel industry and trends. Delegates will have the option to participate in educational sessions on an array of topics from technology and innovation to research and insights, presented by thought leaders and innovators from around the industry.

The show floor will also be enhanced by the addition of a new Express Booth option to accommodate new exhibitors integrating into IPW. These simple, turnkey booths allow exhibitors to establish a branded space on the show floor and to request appointments with international and domestic buyers. Express Booth registration will open in early February.

IPW’s new 20-minute press conference format will provide media delegates with the opportunity to hear from more American exhibitors about their travel developments and products. This new format will leave Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons open for media attendees, affording more networking time—a key recommendation from the IPW task force.

“IPW is such a large-scale, international event that it’s important to give our delegates as much time as possible to connect while we’re all under one roof,” said Smith.

Redesigned lounges and more social engagement opportunities, in addition to a built-in block at the beginning of the luncheon program to allow for networking, will allow delegates to meet and converse in a casual environment outside of scheduled business appointments.

Last year’s IPW in Anaheim, CA, was attended by more than 6,000 delegates from over 70 countries and more than 500 members of the media.