New Decade, New Family Destination: Sands Resorts Macao Offers US Travelers an Unforgettable Spring Break Getaway

Sands Resorts Macao, a fully integrated and bustling resort city located in the heart of Macao that encompasses seven luxurious hotels, offers the perfect collection of activities for guests looking for a unique spring break destination. Travelers will find that the Sands Resorts Macao properties are must-visit destinations with excellent food and beverage options, top entertainment and a large range of retailers, providing every guest with an incredible experience during their spring break stay. Named a top 20 destination for 2020 by Forbes Travel Guide, Macao is a bustling resort city with rich culture.

The newest and most exciting attraction coming to Sands Resorts Macao in March 2020 is the interactive experience, teamLab SuperNature Macao. TeamLab SuperNature Macao will offer guests and visitors a digital-only experience where the boundaries between the world of art and the human body are blurred. This ground-breaking art-collective will be permanently housed at The Venetian Macao. Sands Resorts Macao is offering packages starting from $174 that include luxury accommodations, breakfast for two and two tickets to teamLab SuperNature Macao.

For travelers looking to extend their spring break stay, the 31st Annual Macao Arts Festival takes place from May 2-31, 2020. The Macao Arts Festival dramatically lights up the city, bringing together theatre, dance, music, circus, multimedia and visual arts in an artistic panorama of events.

Macao is also easily accessible, with direct flights to Hong Kong from many places around the world and a quick ferry ride over to Macao. Home to 25 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, family members of all ages can visit and explore sites such as the ruins of St. Paul’s, light incense at A-Ma Temple, or tour the extraordinary Mandarin’s House.

Officially recognized as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, Macao is a globally recognized food destination. The Golden Peacock located in The Venetian Macao offers guests renowned Indian cuisine and was recently awarded a one-star rating in the Michelin Guide Hong Kong & Macao 2020 – making it the seventh year in a row it has received the accolade.

For families traveling with guests of all ages, the properties offer dozens of attractions to entertain both children and adults. From family suites complete with bunk beds and video game consoles to Macao’s first live-action theme park, and Aqua World, an outdoor pool area, every family is sure to find something fun to do.

