UNIGLOBE Chairman’s Circle gala raises $17,000 for Safe Schools for Refugees in Ethiopia project

UNIGLOBE Travel International Chairman’s Circle members have donated $17,000 USD raised at their annual awards gala to the Plan International UK Safe Schools for Refugees in Ethiopia project.

Plan International UK is the global charitable partner of UNIGLOBE Travel. Through events and team fundraising expeditions, UNIGLOBE travel professionals worldwide have raised more $150,000 for Plan International UK initiatives to help children – especially girls – to thrive.

The Safe Schools for Refugees project focuses on building schools and early childhood care centres, and strengthening existing education services, in camps for refugees fleeing conflict in South Sudan. Half of the estimated 400,000 refugees in camps are under the age of 18.

Says Sam Davies, Head of Major Partnerships at Plan International UK “We are overwhelmed by the support of the UNIGLOBE family, who have been an incredible partner on our journey to enrolling more girls in school and working towards gender equality. This generous donation will help us to provide further access to education through the Safe Schools for Refugees programme in Ethiopia. On behalf of Plan International UK, I send my sincere gratitude to all who attended UNIGLOBE Chairman’s Circle.”

“We are proud to support Plan International’s efforts to give every child every chance in life, no matter what circumstances they are born into,” says UNIGLOBE founder and chairman U. Gary Charlwood.

The Chairman’s Circle annual gala recognizes top performing agencies in the UNIGLOBE system. UNIGLOBE Travel is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and has member locations in 60 countries.

About UNIGLOBE Travel International



Working globally to serve clients locally across more than 60 countries, UNIGLOBE Travel International leverages current technologies and preferred supplier pricing to save clients time and money on business and leisure travel services. Since 1981, corporate and leisure travellers have depended on the UNIGLOBE brand to deliver services beyond expectations. UNIGLOBE Travel was founded by U. Gary Charlwood, CEO and has its world headquarters in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. Annual system-wide sales volume is $5.0+ billion.

About Plan International UK

Plan International UK is a children’s charity. We strive to advance children’s rights and equality for girls all over the world. We recognise the power and potential of every single child. But this is often suppressed by poverty, violence, exclusion and discrimination. And it’s girls who are most affected. Our Because I am a Girl campaign is a global movement that’s taking action to see a world that values girls, promotes their rights and ends injustice.

We encourage and help children take an active role in finding solutions to their problems and realising their rights and their full potential.

