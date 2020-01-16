Fairmont Century Plaza Los Angeles has a new culinary team

Fairmont Century Plaza is pleased to announce the appointment of a new culinary team at the new $2.5 billion mixed-use redevelopment project in Century City, Los Angeles opening in Spring 2020. Leading the food & beverage program is Director of Food & Beverage Daniel Sabo, Executive Chef Atticus Garant, Executive Chef of Lumière Jason Franey, Executive Pastry Chef Michael Aguilar, and Beverage Manager CJ Catalano. "From the signature French Brasserie Lumière, Lobby Bar, and Rooftop Pool Bar to the private catering and Gold Lounge offerings, there will be many distinctive outlets at Fairmont Century Plaza,