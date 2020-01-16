Brazil’s Azul flies to New York’s JFK Airport

The statue of Liberty, Times Square and Central Park are now closer than ever for Azul customers with new daily service to JFK starting June 15. New York will be Azul's 3rd destination in the United States. Azul already serves Fort Lauderdale and Orlando from Sao Paulo-Viracopos, Belo Horizonte and Recife. With this new nonstop service, Azul's portfolio of service to the US will increase to 30 weekly flights. Sao Paulo-Viracopos, Azul's primary hub in Brazil with this latest addition will now feature 60 nonstop destinations, 6 of those international: Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and JFK in the US, Lisbon and Porto