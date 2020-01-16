China Aircraft Leasing Group receives its first Boeing 787 Dreamliners

China Aircraft Leasing Group (CALC) announce that it has successfully received its first batch of two Boeing 787 Dreamliner passenger jets directly purchased from the Boeing Company. The arrival of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner passenger jets marks a milestone in CALC’s history, as it is the Group’s first wide body aircraft in its order book. These two aircraft were successfully delivered to an airline in Asia in December 2019 and January 2020. With industry-leading and cutting-edge technology, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner creates remarkable opportunities for airlines to offer better air travel experience for passe