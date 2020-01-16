Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts appoints GM in Vietnam

Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has appointed Brice Borin as the General Manager of Mӧvenpick Resort Cam Ranh in Khanh Hoa province, on Vietnam’s stunning south-central coast.

A French national, Brice has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, 20 of which have been spent in Asia Pacific. He has enjoyed GM roles with exclusive hotels including Soori Bali, The Regent Phuket Cape Panwa and The Regent Maldives, and also oversaw the opening of three Anantara resorts.

Most recently, Brice spent two years with Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, including a highly successful spell as the pre-opening GM of Mӧvenpick Resort & Spa Kuredhivaru Maldives. During this role, Brice launched this US$50 million project, which became the Swiss hotel brand’s first location in the Maldives. This makes him the perfect person to drive the opening of Mӧvenpick Resort Cam Ranh, which started welcoming guests in December 2019.

“I can think of no better person to oversee the opening and operations of Mӧvenpick Resort Cam Ranh than Brice Borin. With several decades of top-level managerial expertise in Asia Pacific and many hotel openings to his name, Brice knows exactly what it takes to breathe life into a new international resort. I am confident that with Brice at the helm, this will rapidly become one of the most talked-about new destinations on Vietnam’s picturesque coastline,” commented Patrick Basset, Chief Operating Officer of Accor, Upper Southeast & Northeast Asia and the Maldives.

“I am thrilled to take on this exciting project. Mӧvenpick Resort Cam Ranh is quite simply world-class, with a range of accommodation and amenities to rival any resort on Vietnam’s long coastline. I look forward to working with our entire team to create outstanding guest experiences, as we introduce a new era of international hospitality to Cam Ranh Bay,” Brice added.

Located just 6km from Cam Ranh International Airport, Mӧvenpick Resort Cam Ranh will become Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts’ first beachfront resort in Vietnam.