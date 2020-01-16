Air Canada continues fleet modernization with its first Airbus A220-300

Air Canada today unveiled the newest member of its fleet, the Airbus A220-300, before employees and special guests at the airline's Montreal headquarters. Built in Mirabel, Quebec, the Bombardier-designed aircraft continues Air Canada's fleet modernization. The A220's state-of-the-art design and cabin is destined to be extremely popular with customers, and this new aircraft will also help Air Canada reduce its carbon footprint through a 20 per cent reduction in fuel consumption per seat. "This is an historic moment for Air Canada as we welcome the Airbus A220 into our fleet. We are the first airline in Canada to op