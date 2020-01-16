Customer service agents reach deal with Air Canada

Unifor Local 2002, the union representing customer service agents in call centers and airports, customer journey management and customer relations representatives have reached a tentative agreement with Air Canada. "Congratulations to the bargaining committee, who have worked tirelessly for more than a year to reach a fair deal for our hard-working members at Air Canada," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Air Canada has seen its stock price increase by 950% since 2010 and our bargaining team ensured our members will share in that success." The tentative agreement will be presented to members for ratific