Road trip Bangkok to Phuket: The Great Southern Thailand Adventure

I needed to attend a meeting in Phuket and had time to visit and explore. We decided to drive and make a road trip out of it with a chance to really explore that flying for 75 minutes doesn’t allow. It's a journey we’ve done in the past twice before in my 29 years of living in Thailand. Our journey will take us south traveling 864 km from our home in Bangkok to Phuket – Thailand's famous island playground. The Pearl of the Andaman Sea. For centuries, the main source of income for the island was tin mining. Now, tourism and rubber have made Phuket the wealthiest province of the country. On this trip we p