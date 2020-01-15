Fairmont Century Plaza names key senior hotel executives
Christof Luedi, Regional Vice President Accor Southern California, is pleased to announce the appointment of several key executives at Fairmont Century Plaza, the new $2.5 billion mixed-use redevelopment project in Century City, Los Angeles. Joining the hotel’s leadership team are Hotel Manager Antoine Winckler, Director of Catering & Conference Services Duane Mah, Director of Sales and Marketing Paul Sposare, Regional Director of Finance & Business Support Christine Mikkelsen, Regional Director of Human Resources Dana Sholl, Director of Rooms Juan Leonis, and Director of Residences Zuhair Ammar. "Our exe
CATEGORIES Breaking Travel NewsetneTN International NewsHospitality Industry NewsHotel & Resort NewsInternational Visitor NewsLuxury Travel NewsPeople in Travel & TourismPress releasesResort NewsTourism NewsTravel DestinationTravel Wire NewsUSA Travel News