ATM to launch inaugural in-destination forum Arival Dubai @ ATM

Travel, tourism and hospitality professionals from around the world will have an opportunity to explore the next generation of in-destination trends and innovations at the Middle East’s first ever edition of Arival Dubai @ ATM, which will take place alongside Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2020 at Dubai World Trade Center from 19 – 22 April 2020.

The dedicated forum, which will take place on Sunday 19th April, will enable vendors, agents and operators of tours, activities and attractions to gain invaluable insights into the latest trends and challenges impacting the in-destination industry, as well as improving customer experience and business development throughout the Middle East market.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said, “According to the latest data from research firm Phocuswright, tours, activities and attractions are currently the third largest and fastest growing sector within the travel and tourism industry, representing approximately US$180 billion in global travel spend annually. Add to this, one third of tours, activities and attractions are booked online at present with the Middle East representing one of the world’s fastest growing online travel experience markets and we can see a pattern forming.”

Given their competitive edge, it is clear that professionals within the tours and attractions segment in the Middle East as well as associated travel brands, need to invest in the latest technology and innovative online booking tools in order to capitalize on this rapidly expanding travel experiences sector.

Delegates at the inaugural Arival Dubai @ ATM forum will have access to a packed conference agenda featuring high-profile keynote speakers, with Arival Co-Founder and CEO Douglas Quinby, kicking-off proceedings with a session on the current and future in-destination trends, challenges and opportunities shaping the Middle East sector.

The forum will also feature ‘Ask Me Anything Interviews’ with a range of senior executives from leading attractions and online agencies within the region. There will also be several round-table discussions on innovations and distributions impacting the in-destination industry and changing consumer behavior, as well as providing insights into the key technological trends in online booking, connectivity, mobile ticketing, revenue management, and digital marketing best practices designed specifically for tour and attraction operators.

The original edition of Arival was launched in Las Vegas in 2017, with conferences now taking place across Europe, Asia and the United States. Owing to the success of Arival events to date, Arabian Travel Market organizer Reed Travel Exhibitions, partnered with Arival to bring the very first event of its kind to the Middle East.

Douglas Quinby, Co-Founder and CEO, Arival, said: “The Middle East has become a rising star in the travel and tourism industry with tours, activities, attractions and experiences becoming one of the fastest growing sectors. However, cutting-edge technologies and innovations as well as the rapidly evolving demands of travellers today are presenting various distinct challenges for all stakeholders involved in tours, activities and attractions.

Through our partnership with ATM, the leading global trade fair for the region, we are bringing Arival’s signature conference programming, research and insights to the Middle East travel and tourism arena to enable industry professionals in the region to capitalize on the various opportunities that the in-destination sector presents.”

Arival Dubai @ ATM will form part of this year’s Arabian Travel Week, an umbrella brand comprising several co-located shows including Arabian Travel Market 2020; ILTM Arabia; the inaugural Travel Forward – a new tech and hospitality innovation event; dedicated conference summits and buyer forums for key source markets India, Saudi Arabia, Russia and China and ATM Speed Networking Events.

Running from 16 – 23 April 2020, this week-long festival of events for travel professionals invites the international travel community to Dubai to shape the next 12 months of tourism through exhibitions, conferences, breakfast briefings, awards, product launches, parties and more.

eTN is a media partner for ATM.