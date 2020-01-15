LATAM launches new cabin class for national and international flights

LATAM Airlines Group announced today that it will introduce its superior cabin class, Premium Economy, to all national and international flights within Latin America operated by Airbus A320 family (A319, A320, A320neo and A321; “short-/medium-haul”) aircraft, starting March 16, 2020. From this date, LATAM will be the only carrier to offer a premium service across its entire network of 145 destinations in 26 countries and five continents, with Premium Economy available on short-/medium-haul aircraft (Airbus A320 family) and Premium Business on long-haul aircraft (Boeing 787, 777, 767 and Airbus A350). Once im