Qatar Airways announces eight new destinations at Kuwait Aviation Show

Qatar Airways wowed the crowds on the opening day of the Kuwait Aviation Show, showcasing two of the newest aircraft in its fleet alongside announcing new destination plans for 2020.

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive; and Engineer Badr Al Meer, Chief Operating Officer, Hamad International Airport hosted a number of dignitaries at the carrier’s chalet, including His Excellency Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah Deputy Amiri Diwan Minister in the State of Kuwait and Sheikh Salman Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, Director-General, General Directorate of Civil Aviation – Kuwait.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “The Kuwait Aviation Show is the perfect platform for us to kick start the New Year and unveil some of our exciting plans for 2020.

“Eight new destinations will be joining our network this year in addition to the recently announced gateways of Santorini, Greece; Dubrovnik, Croatia; and Osaka, Japan. With these new routes, our operations will expand to 177 destinations around the world, reinforcing our position as one of the world’s most connected airlines. This ensures we can continue to provide our passengers more options and flexibility when planning their business and leisure travel.”

New destinations:

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan – Two weekly flights (starting 30 March 2020)

Almaty, Kazakhstan – Two weekly flights starting 1 April 2020, increasing to four weekly flights from 25 May 2020

Cebu, Philippines – Three weekly flights (starting 8 April 2020)

Accra, Ghana – Daily flights (starting 15 April 2020)

Trabzon, Turkey – Three weekly flights (starting 20 May 2020)

Lyon, France – Five weekly flights (starting 23 June 2020)

Luanda, Angola – Four weekly flights (starting 14 October 2020)

Siem Reap, Cambodia – Five weekly flights (starting 16 November 2020)