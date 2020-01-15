Fairmont Century Plaza Los Angeles appointment of executive
Christof Luedi, Regional Vice President Accor Southern California, is pleased to announce the appointment of several key executives at Fairmont Century Plaza, the new $2.5 billion mixed-use redevelopment project in Century City, Los Angeles. Joining the hotel’s leadership team is Hotel Manager Antoine Winckler, Director of Catering & Conference Services Duane Mah, Director of Sales and Marketing Paul Sposare, Regional Director of Finance & Business Support Christine Mikkelsen, Regional Director of Human Resources Dana Sholl, Director of Rooms Juan Leonis, and Director of Residences Zuhair Ammar. "Our exec
