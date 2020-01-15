Exoticca closes 2019 with sales of €48.2 million

2019 has been the year of the consolidation of the United States as Exoticca’s no.1 market. Exoticca, the online platform specialized in package tours to long-haul destinations, has announced today that it has closed 2019 with sales of €48.2 million, representing a 114% increase compared to sales of €22.6 million in 2018. Exoticca sell its package tours to over 50 destinations worldwide through its online platform in seven markets: Spain, UK, France, Germany, US, Canada and Australia. During 2019, Exticca opened Canada and Australia and consolidated the US as its no. 1 market. Since its foundation, Exo