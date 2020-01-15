Dedicated Expo 2020 Tours Announced For Student Travelers

Educational Travel Company EduVoyage highlights collaboration with ‘Greatest Show in the World’ at the 32nd GCC Principals Conference in Jaipur, India EduVoyage, the educational travel arm of ITL World, showcased its collaboration with Expo 2020 Dubai at the 32nd Principals’ Conference held under the aegis of the Gulf Council of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Representative principals from CBSE affiliated schools in the Gulf region attended the 4-day annual meet in the picturesque pink city of Jaipur from 4-7 January 2020. During the conference, the EduVoyage team shared pertinent detai