Emirates new reach to the Chinese market: MOU signed

Emirates today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Trip.com Group. The agreement was signed in Shanghai by executives of both companies, signaling the start of strategic cooperation between Emirates and Trip.com Group and allowing the airline to expand its reach in the Chinese market. Mutual cooperation includes joint marketing promotions and other marketing initiatives to boost Emirates' sales via Trip.com Group's online platforms. In the future, collaborations aimed at providing customized products to suit members of both loyalty programs will be explored and the partnership will p