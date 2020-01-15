Pride Group of Hotels Names New Corporate Marketing Manager

Ms. Prachi Chaturvedi has joined Pride Group of Hotels as Corporate Marketing Manager. She will be responsible for marketing communications and brand functions for all Pride hotels and resorts in India.

She has worked with brands as Brand/MarCom Head for Absolute Hotel Services (U Hotels & Resorts, Eastin Hotels), Papa John’s Pizza, Mad Over Donuts, Midday Multimedia Ltd., and Hindustan Times prior to joining Pride Hotels, India.

The Pride Group of Hotels operates four distinct brands. Each of these is positioned to cater to a unique lifestyle and its needs. They are Pride Plaza Hotel, Pride Hotels, Pride Biznotel, and Pride Resorts.

Finding a luxury hotel or resort in India is not difficult. Just one look at the Taj Mahal should answer that question. India is among the richest countries in the world, according to a recent report, despite a decline in private wealth last year due to stock market and currency fluctuations.

The New World Wealth’s latest study ranked India as the sixth richest state in terms of private wealth in 2018, with $8,148 billion held by all people living in the Asian country.

Indians themselves are getting richer faster than residents of any other major economy. Private wealth in the country has been rising spectacularly. It grew 98% between 2008 and 2018 and is expected to grow even faster in the next 10 years.

By 2028, the total private wealth held by Indians will be around $23 trillion (Rs1,590 lakh crore). This will be more than double the total wealth held by individuals in the UK and Germany.