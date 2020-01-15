Magento Development

Why do you need an online store? Running your brick and mortar you might be earning a lot but having expanded your audience you can make even more. Ecommerce is booming and global brands make billions of dollars on online sales. Statistically, ecommerce sales cover over $500 billion per year and the numbers keep growing. But why?

Online shopping has more advantages for customers. They don’t need to spend time in physical stores staying in checkout lines or comparing different products. Using their devices, they can compare lots of stores and products as well as costs to pick the right for them. Besides, ecommerce has lots of advantages for merchants like:

You are not limited by the geographical location since you don’t have a physical store and can sell goods anywhere in the world.

Reduce costs on your products to attract customers because you don’t need to pay rent and any other fees.

Gain more new customers using SEO and digital marketing tools available for ecommerce.

Sell 24 hours, 7 days per week – your website works all the time what increases the number of received orders and sales.

So, with these advantages ecommerce successfully outperforms traditional brick and mortar model. The only thing you need is launching your online store and start promoting the brand.

When you decide to improve your business and make it online you need a website to show your products and services to prospective customers. Creating a perfect website to cover all your business needs, you should pick up a functional CMS platform. With a vast array of ecommerce platform on the market, deciding which one is the right can seem like a complex issue. The wrong choice can have a negative impact on your business and even ruin it.

Choosing an ecommerce platform, you need to have a clear view of your business. If you want to develop an online store, you should take into account such platforms as Shopify, Magento, Zen Cart and others. Your aim is to compare their pros and cons and find out what is best for you.

Whether you launch a startup or look for a new functional solution for a large-scale company, Magento is a good solution. It is an open source ecommerce platform that was created in 2008. Magento is popular all around the world and trusted by lots of top brands like Nike, Helly Hansen, O’Neills and others. They choose Magento for its high customization and flexibility, allowing to implement all development and design ideas. It is an SEO friendly platform that helps to achieve high positions in search engines and promote the brand in Bing, Google and others. Scalability is also about Magento. Adding more necessary resources to your website, you will be sure that it can cope with the increase in workload and keep showing high performance results. Magento has lots of customization options and you can easily add all necessary tools getting extensions on the official marketplace or from third-party developers. Magento has a huge community that provides a variety of solutions to its members.

Choosing Magento development, you will get a functional and trending solution that can empower your business and let you reach new ecommerce levels. You can get a perfectly working online store with responsive design, SEO tools, multiple-store management, accounting tools and other necessary functionality. Magento is also famous for its high security. So, you won’t need to worry about your payments and marketing secrets. But Magento is not only about functionality. The solution offers lots of opportunities to amaze your customers by a website’s appearance. Magento Marketplace has lots of themes as well as its community every day releases various new templates that can be used by business owners. Moreover, if you work with an experienced development team, they can create a custom design for your store and let you stand out among the competitors.

Magento is a platform that allows to use different extensions and integrations. You can improve the functionality of your store by adding product content, order management, advertising, site search and navigation extension. The platform also allows integrating your online store with any necessary software. This is quite useful when you want to make a profit and provide a perfect customer experience. For that, you can integrate the store with Amazon and eBay to sell there too. Enjoy Mailchimp integration to communicate with your customers and show them that you care. You also can try an ERP tool that will simplify the way you monitor and run your online business.

Running your website on Magento, you will enjoy a functional solution with a fascinating and responsive design. With a website, you can level up your company and reach the global market. The main task is to find a knowledgeable development team to help you turn your ideas into a profitable online business.