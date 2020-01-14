Azerbaijan reports jump in tourist arrivals from Middle East and North Africa

Bookings to Azerbaijan from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region have increased by 155% in the last four months. This growth follows the recent efforts by Azerbaijan Tourism Board to drive more GCC tourists to “take another look” at the country’s tourism.

Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB), has received around 2,921 million visitors from around 192 countries, showing an increase of 11.1% in the number of tourists during the period of January-November when compared to the same period in 2018. This European destination which has the perfect blend of culture from both East and West received many accolades which also include the National Geographic Traveler Awards in 2019.

In terms of travel trends among the Middle East and North Africa residents, 74% were seeking short-duration stays up to 3 days. Solos and couples are dominating the bookings to Baku with 63% followed by families with 37%.

Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of Azerbaijan Tourism Board, said: “We are delighted to witness an increasing number of bookings to Azerbaijan from Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region as a result of this collaboration that aimed at raising awareness about what Azerbaijan has to offer all types of travelers from the GCC countries. We are looking forward to welcoming these travellers in Azerbaijan, a country with so many unique opportunities for unforgettable experiences and adventures.”

With halal-friendly restaurants, delicious cuisine and warm hospitality, the number of tourists visiting this Caucasian country is expected to reach 3 million by the end of 2019.

Steadily gaining popularity in the global hospitality market, Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan has a mesmerizing skyline decked with super modern constructions that coexist with the ancient UNESCO World Heritage Sites and buildings.

In recent years, Azerbaijan with its 300 mud volcanoes is being sought after among the millennial from the MENA region for its mud that is being used for treating skin, cardiovascular, gynecological, urological diseases and gastrointestinal diseases. Gearing to host important sports events in Baku like the Formula 1 Grand Prix and the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan is busy facilitating the preparation for these two major events which would entice more sports enthusiasts to the country in 2020.