Vietjet launches new Seoul, Taipei, Nagoya, Fukuoka and Kagoshima flights

Vietjet has started the new year on a progressive note with the expansion of its international network to three Asian countries to offer flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares plus diversified services to meet its customers’ demands. The first two international services connecting Can Tho, the hub city of Mekong Delta region with Taipei and Seoul, the capital cities of Taiwan and South Korea were inaugurated on 12 January. To commemorate the auspicious occasion, Vietjet also donated to the Fund for the poor of Can Tho City to enable the underprivileged to celebrate a warm and cherished Tet. I