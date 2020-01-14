New United Airlines uniforms hit the ‘runway’ right on time for winter

Customers are seeing a new look on United Airlines runways. Welcoming the new year, United is debuting new uniforms designed by Carhartt Company Gear (CCG) exclusively for the airline's 28,000 Technical Operations, Ramp Service and Catering Operations employees. CCG worked directly with United employees for nearly three years to create a collection of uniform pieces that deliver hard-working designs that stand up to the unique demands of their jobs. "This is more than a fashion statement for United Airlines," said Kate Gebo, executive vice president of Human Resources and Labor Relations at United Airlines. "This h