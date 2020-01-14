Belize Tourism: Half million in overnight visitor arrivals
It is with great pleasure that the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) announces that 2019 was a year of milestone achievement for overnight tourism arrivals. For the first time in the history of our Tourism development, Belize has surpassed the half-million mark in overnight arrivals. In 2019, a total of 503,177 overnight visitors were welcomed to Belize, an increase of 2.8 percent from 489,261 in 2018. The National Sustainable Tourism Master Plan (NSTMP) endorsed in 2012, has a goal of achieving overnight arrivals of 556,000 by 2030. However, with 10 years remaining, the 2019 figure is representative of already attaining
CATEGORIES Belize travel newsBreaking Travel NewsetneTN International NewsGovernment and Public Sector Tourism NewsHospitality Industry NewsInternational Visitor NewsPress releasesTourism NewsTravel Associations NewsTravel DestinationTravel Wire News