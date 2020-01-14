Will tourism make a Trump and Kim Jong-un meeting possible?

Tourism may be the key to renewed talks between North and South Korea. North Korea recently opened a new mountain resort calling it “an epitome of modern civilization.”

The Isolated country sees tourism as a way to earn much needed foreign currency and a way to deal with the South.

Tourism is among the few items that are not yet sanctioned.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in of South Korea on Tuesday called for economic exchanges with North Korea, including allowing visits there by South Korean tourists, to help ease tensions and encourage the North to resume talks with the United States.

The North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un and US President Trump were unable to continue their meetings due to differences.

North Korea has already said that it would welcome tourists from the South.

Kim Jong-un’s government has embarked on a push for more foreign visitors.

Interactions between foreign tourists and local people have historically been tightly controlled. However, from photos seen around the Internet and evidence from travelers to North Korea, those restrictions seem to have relaxed slightly in the past few years. As of January 2013, foreigners can buy SIM cards at Pyongyang airport, providing access to international calling.

All tourism is organized by one of several state-owned tourism bureaus, including Korea International Travel Company (KITC), Korean International Sports Travel Company (KISTC), Korean International Taekwondo Tourism Company (KITTC) and Korean International Youth Travel Company (KIYTC)