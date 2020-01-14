Appointment: Marriott Chief Sales and Marketing Officer
Marriott International announces the appointment of Bart Buiring to Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Marriott International Asia Pacific based in Hong Kong. Peggy Fang Roe, previous Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Marriott International Asia Pacific will transition to the newly-established role of Global Officer, Customer Experience, Loyalty and New Ventures at Marriott International's headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, USA. Both roles are effective on 1 January 2020. A seasoned Marriott International veteran of nineteen years, Bart Buiring will transition from his previous position as Chief Operations S
CATEGORIES Breaking Travel NewsetneTN International NewsHong Kong Travel NewsHospitality Industry NewsHotel & Resort NewsPeople in Travel & TourismPress releasesResort NewsTourism News