Are you crazy for visiting Australia ? Why SKAL says no

Where to travel and where not to travel in Australia

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzJanuary 14, 2020 06:04
Are you planning to visit Australia? Is it dangerous to travel to Australia?   SKAL wants you to visit Down Under and doesn’t think anyone traveling to Australia for a vacation is crazy. How to plan Australian holidays in the time of bushfires?

These are questions ten thousands of international tourists, the travel and tourism industry are asking. Welcome to tourism during bushfires.

Bushfires in Australia are on a deadly attack also on the travel and tourism infrastructure of the country. The worst wildfires seen in decades are causing global travel alerts and death on one hand. On the other hand a vibrant tourism industry ready to welcome you and show you the best time ever on the Australian continent.

Most destinations in Australia remain safe and continue to welcome visitors. All international airports in Australia are operating as normal.

Responsible travel to Australia is the response to why visiting Australia has never been so important. SKAL International Australia president Alfred Merse shared with fellow members around the globe.

Skål is a professional organization of tourism leaders around the world, promoting global tourism and friendship. It is the only international group uniting all branches of the travel and tourism industry.

Its members, the industry’s managers, and executives meet at local, national, regional and international levels to discuss and pursue topics of common interest.

Skål International today has approximately 15,000 members in more than 350 Clubs throughout 83 nations.

His message: “As with all-natural disasters, lives have been lost, homes, businesses and much property and wildlife have been destroyed. The livelihoods of many have been severely impacted.”

“The widespread publicity both within Australia and globally will no doubt have an impact on our travel and tourism industries and that will directly affect many of our Skal members.”

We encourage all travelers visiting Australia to seek the most up-to-date information for their planned itinerary prior to departure, and remain informed about changing conditions while in Australia.

Destination Impacted or not impacted
Brisbane Not impacted
Cairns Not impacted
Fraser Coast Not impacted
Gold Coast Not impacted
Sunshine Coast Not impacted
Townsville Not impacted
Whitsundays and Southern Great Barrier Reef, Queensland Not impacted
Blue Mountains Partially impacted – go to NSW RFS and Visit NSW for more information
Hunter Valley Not impacted
North Coast Not impacted
South Coast Partially impacted, but open for visitors – go to NSW RFS and Visit NSW for more information
Sydney Not impacted
Canberra Partially impacted by smoke haze – go to ACT Government and Visit Canberra for more information
East Gippsland Impacted – go to Vic Emergency for more information
Great Ocean Road Not impacted
Melbourne Partially impacted by smoke haze – for more information go to www.epa.vic.gov.au
Phillip Island Not impacted
Upper Murray (east of Wodonga) Impacted – go to Vic Emergency for more information
Yarra Valley and Dandenong Ranges Not impacted
Hobart and surrounds Not impacted
Launceston and surrounds Not impacted
Adelaide and Surrounds Not impacted
Kangaroo Island Impacted – go to SA County Fire Service and South Australian Tourism Commission for more information
Australia’s Coral Coast (including Ningaloo Reef) Not impacted
Australia’s Golden Outback (including the Nullarbor) Not impacted
Australia’s South West (including Margaret River) Not impacted
North West (including Broome) Not impacted
Perth Not impacted
Alice Springs Not impacted
Darwin and surrounds Not impacted
Uluru and surrounds Not impacted

