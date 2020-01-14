web analytics

Sandals New Travel Agent Incentive has Arrived!

editor editorJanuary 14, 2020 01:31
Agents who book their clients into a Butler Elite room category between January 6 – February 2, 2020, could be a winner!

Four lucky travel agents have the chance to WIN a bundle of incredible prizes with the new Incentive, “Perks For Peaks!”

The agent incentive coincides with a sale offering discounts of up to £400 per Club Room booking and up to £600 off on Butler Elite rooms.

One winner will be unveiled each week over the month.

The weekly prize comprises:

  • Three nights in a Butler Elite Room or Suite at a Sandals or Beaches Resort
  • A spa escape for two
  • Dinner for two at Prezzo
  • A Sandals branded suitcase
  • A case of six bottles of prosecco

Agents must register all bookings with their Sandals Resorts business development manager to be in with a chance of winning.

Winners will be announced every Tuesday starting from January 14 on the “Selling Sandals for Agents” Facebook page.

