Sandals New Travel Agent Incentive has Arrived!
Agents who book their clients into a Butler Elite room category between January 6 – February 2, 2020, could be a winner!
Four lucky travel agents have the chance to WIN a bundle of incredible prizes with the new Incentive, “Perks For Peaks!”
The agent incentive coincides with a sale offering discounts of up to £400 per Club Room booking and up to £600 off on Butler Elite rooms.
One winner will be unveiled each week over the month.
The weekly prize comprises:
- Three nights in a Butler Elite Room or Suite at a Sandals or Beaches Resort
- A spa escape for two
- Dinner for two at Prezzo
- A Sandals branded suitcase
- A case of six bottles of prosecco
Agents must register all bookings with their Sandals Resorts business development manager to be in with a chance of winning.
Winners will be announced every Tuesday starting from January 14 on the “Selling Sandals for Agents” Facebook page.
CATEGORIES Travel Deals