Tourism CEO calls for industry-wide carbon labeling
A new study has broken down full holiday CO2 emissions for the first time – revealing some important key findings for both industry and consumers. Activist company commissioned the report, authored by Professor Stefan Gössling, of Lund University and Dr Ya-Yen Sun of the University of Queensland. The pilot study uses raw data to measure the carbon impacts of transport, accommodation energy and food options across a selection of holidays. The study highlights a pressing need for the tourist industry to design holidays with reduced emissions across food, accommodation and transport - offering greater plant-b
CATEGORIES Breaking Travel NewsetneTN International NewsHospitality Industry NewsInternational Visitor NewsPeople in Travel & TourismPress releasesResort NewsResponsible Tourism NewsTourism NewsTravel Associations NewsTravel Technology NewsTravel Wire News