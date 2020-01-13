US Travel mourns passing of ASAE President and CEO John H. Graham IV
US Travel President and CEO Roger Dow released the following statement on the passing of American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) President and CEO John H. Graham IV:
“On behalf of the entire U.S. travel community, we extend our deepest condolences to John’s family and friends and the ASAE team.
“John was a visionary who guided and shaped the work of associations to the benefit of thousands of workers and organizations around the country. John was a close, trusted partner of U.S. Travel for many years, lending invaluable support to the American travel industry.
“While we will miss John’s leadership, it is his friendship and inimitable compassion that will be missed most of all.
“Our thoughts are with all of John’s loved ones during this difficult time.”