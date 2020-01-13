Seven Restaurants That Shouldn’t Be in The World’s Best 50 List

Each year, when the World’s Best 50 Restaurants list is announced, there is a collective sigh and shaking of heads. How do some of these restaurants make the list? At LTI HQ, the team of 12 researchers, spread across the world, dine in superb, memorable, and exciting restaurants – literally 365 days of the year. And this list never bears any relation to their own experiences. It would take too long to scrutinize every entry, so let's just focus on revealing the seven that the team believes don’t deserve such iconic status. Arpège Paris At this No. 8 best restaurant in the world, we are underwhelmed by