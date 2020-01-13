Protect Your Home While On Vacation

When you are traveling and having fun, it is rather simple to forget you have left your precious home vacated for a long time. Of course, nobody goes on vacation, expecting a disaster at home.

Sometimes things will go well, but the probability of burglars breaking into your unattended home is very high, especially without any security measures in hand. Fortunately, there are simple tips for improving the security of your home and your peace of mind while you are traveling.

For a little help, here are some helpful ways that you can do to keep your home safe while on vacation. Read on to know more!

Keep a Watchful Eye

Monitoring your home can be done in two ways, through a volunteer or a home security system. If you have a family member or friend, you fully trust and resides near your home, do ask them a favor to look after your home.

Have them go to your place several times. Alternatively, you can set up a home security system. There are a lot of options out there, among the standout options is the ADT/ Protection 1 Security System.

With this security system, you get to have a video doorbell, an indoor camera, an alarm, a key ring remote, motion sensors, and more. Also, it features a touchpad electronic deadbolt. You can either open your door from your mobile application or use a passcode.

The best thing about this smart code is that you get notified when the door is locked or unlocked. Thus, you will know who’s entering and exiting. When it comes to the camera, it features two-way audio, night vision and has 720p HD. Do read the review about this product on various sites to see if it fits your needs.

Make It Look Like Someone’s Home

If you think you’ll be away for a long time, then make sure to make it seem like you are home. In this way, the probability of your home getting burglarized will be less. To do this, you need to make your home seems occupied all the time.

So, if you need any exterior house or yard work done, hire someone to do it while you are on vacation. Also, it is wise to shop for a push light and place it on your window. Push lights are battery-operated.

That said, they will not inflate your energy bills yet will provide the appearance of the lights turned on, and thus someone in the house. Another way to keep criminals away is by placing motion sensing lights around your home.

Don’t Post Online

It is wise to keep your vacation photos or pictures under wraps while away. Although you would want to share it, it is best to keep them offline first. Keep in mind that posting information about your travels, particularly the destination and date, will undoubtedly make you an easy target for criminals.

Also, it is crucial to be aware of your social media activities. Refrain from sharing your locations through location-based websites.

Get A Smart Thermostat

When you are on vacation, there is no use of cooling or heating a vacated house to the desired temperature. Even so, turning off the system is not a good idea, as well. The key here is to set your programmable thermostat to 4° below or above your typical setting while you are on vacation.

With a smart thermostat, you can heat or cool your home to a comfortable temperature before you return. One of the best smart thermostats available today is the Nest Learning Thermostat. It uses geofencing and learns your temperature preferences.

Lock Everything

Although it may look like a no-brainer, ensure to lock every entry to your home, as well as the deadbolts. Also, don’t forget the windows on the second floor and garage doors. Before leaving for a vacation, it is wise to survey the house once more to ensure everything is locked.

Let Someone Get the Garbage Out

Take note that when garbage sits outside or in a garage for more than a week, it does not only produce a bad smell, it can entice burglars too. When criminals see your trash sitting outside, they will be suspicious that nobody’s home and more likely to snoop around.

That said, have someone to take the garbage out. Ask a friend or neighbor to empty your trash cans.

Takeaway

There are many simple steps that you can take to prevent a break-in or lower the risk of your home being targeted by burglars. One of the best things you can do is to set up a security system in your home. With this, you can monitor your home wherever you are, and if you detect something suspicious, you can easily call the attention of the authorities to check your home.