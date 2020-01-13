Munich Airport: 10th consecutive record-setting year

Munich Airport continues to pile up records: In 2019 total traffic increased by 1.7 million, or 4 percent, to 47.9 million passengers. That was the largest increase posted by any German airport last year. For the Bavarian hub, this result represents the tenth consecutive record-setting year for total passenger traffic. The number of take-offs and landings was up by around 1 percent to over 417,000 aircraft movements. Airlines substantially increased the number of destinations served especially in the intercontinental segment, which saw a year-on-year rise of over 6 percent in take-offs and landings to a total of ap