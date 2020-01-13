Etihad Airways operates eco-flight from Abu Dhabi to Brussels

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, today operated a special ‘eco-flight’ from Abu Dhabi to Brussels, featuring a range of initiatives designed to illustrate the airline’s broad commitment to sustainable practices in the air and on the ground. Flight EY 57, which arrived in Brussels shortly before 7.00am, was operated with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, the newest and most efficient type in the Etihad fleet, which consumes at least 15 per cent less fuel than any aircraft type previously flown by the airline. The aircraft followed an optimised flight route facilitated by the