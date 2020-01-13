How ITB China 2020 wants to boost association buyer attendance

ITB China, the largest B2B exclusive travel trade show in China, has announced a partnership with the China Business Exhibition Federation (CBEF) to strengthen the participation of association buyers. CBEF is an organization set up by CCOIC (China Chamber of International Commerce) that acts as a cooperation platform between business event organizations and relevant well-known experts throughout China.

The cooperation between CBEF and ITB China will involve CBEF organizing and leading a delegation of senior association buyers to attend ITB China, set to take place from 13 to 15 May 2020 in Shanghai. Among other activities, the federation will also be organizing an educational panel discussion on the topic of association meeting management at the ITB China Conference 2020, which will be held parallel to the show. During the trade show, a guided tour will be organized for CBEF association buyers to meet the target MICE suppliers according to their purchasing needs.

“Our aim is to promote China’s economic development by promoting the development of corporate and association meetings, exhibitions and event industries as well as MICE tourism. CBEF aims to strengthen national and international exchanges and cooperation in the business events industry, drive sustainable and inclusive development of the global business events industry”, said Zeng Yafei, President of CBEF. “We are delighted to be working with ITB China, which is in line with our core philosophy. We hope to thoroughly understand Chinese MICE tourism inbound and outbound through communication with exhibitors and buyers and to serve the government as a reference for the formulation of MICE tourism development plans.”

http://www.itb-china.com/